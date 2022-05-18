On Tuesday, 9843 new community cases were recorded. Photo / Alex Burton

There are 9570 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand and a further 32 deaths related to the virus have been reported.

The deaths reported today included people who have died over the previous six weeks, since April 5.

There are 425 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is 1017 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, two were from Northland, nine from the Auckland region, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Taranaki, one from Tairawhiti, four from MidCentral, two from Hawke's Bay, three from the Wellington region, one from Nelson-Marlborough, four from Canterbury and two from the Southern region.

One person was in their 20s; four people were in their 40s; two in their 50s; four in their sixties; nine in their 70s; nine in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Of these people, ten were women and twenty-two were men.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry today released an update on the reporting of Covid-related deaths.

This included breakdown of people who have died with Covid-19 as an underlying cause of death and those who have died with Covid-19 as a contributing cause of death.

This update has been published on the ministry's website.

The locations of today's community cases are: Northland (273), Auckland (3297), Waikato (742), Bay of Plenty (307), Lakes (173), Hawke's Bay (304), MidCentral (318), Whanganui (124), Taranaki (283), Tairāwhiti (82), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (642), Hutt Valley (241), Nelson Marlborough (314), Canterbury (1368), South Canterbury (155), Southern (737) and the West Coast (112).

Meanwhile, 91 cases were detected at the border.

The locations of seven community cases is unknown.

There are 425 people with Covid-19 in hospital. They are in Northland (13), Waitematā (50), Counties Manukau (38), Auckland (113), Waikato (25), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (five), Tairāwhiti (two), Hawke's Bay (16), Taranaki (10), Whanganui (one), MidCentral (20), Hutt Valley (six), Capital and Coast (20), Nelson Marlborough (eight), Canterbury (49), South Canterbury (eight), West Coast (two) and the Southern region (28).

On Tuesday, 9843 new community cases were recorded and eight Covid-related deaths.

421 people were in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 60.

Yesterday's number of deaths takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 986.

Earlier today, National's Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop asked Covid 19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins about the Grounded Kiwis decision.

"There's no agreement yet. The latest advice I've got is those discussions are still ongoing."

He said it was "unlikely" the Crown would appeal the decision in which the High Court found largely in favour of Grounded Kiwis.

Justice Jillian Mallon in April found that although MIQ was a critical component of the Government's elimination strategy, the combination of the virtual lobby and narrow emergency criteria meant New Zealanders' rights to re-enter the country was infringed.

Hipkins also said a review of the Covid-19 response was likely but the exact nature of that review was to be determined.

"For public confidence though, it'll need to have a good degree of independence."

He said Royal Commissions could go on for a very long time and consume vast resources.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on day five of home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

Her partner Clarke Gayford and daughter Neve also tested positive for the virus last week.

Ardern reassured her followers on Monday night that although she had a sore head, she was doing well.

"Day three of Covid and I'm doing OK thanks. Head's a bit sore but nothing a bit of rest won't fix," she wrote.

The Prime Minister will have to isolate until the morning of Saturday, May 21.

A spokesman said Ardern's participation in events this week - including the Budget - would depend on whether she was well enough each day.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers yesterday was 7795, compared to last Tuesday where the average was 7927.

Of the deaths reported, three people were from the Southern region; two were from Auckland, two were from Northland, and one was from Canterbury.

One person was aged in their 60s, four people were in their 70s, and three were aged over 90. Four were women and four were men.