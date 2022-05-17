Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Labour's $100m boost for specialist mental health services is welcome. But it's not nearly enough

6 minutes to read
The Government will still have much to do after the Budget. Photo / Getty Images

The Government will still have much to do after the Budget. Photo / Getty Images

By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

ANALYSIS:

Health Minister Andrew Little on Tuesday announced a "pretty targeted" $100 million Budget package for specialist mental health services that are struggling to cope with rising numbers of people in psychological distress and crippling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.