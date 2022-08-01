Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inspected a Guard of Honour in Apia this morning. Photo / Vaimoana Mase

It is another whirlwind day in Samoa for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is set to make a significant announcement as part of a trip commemorating 60 years of friendship between New Zealand and Samoa.

In a sunny Apia early this morning, members of the Samoan Police stood on the lawns outside the Government building as Ardern inspected a Guard of Honour.

Ardern and Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa stood side by side as the Royal Samoan Police Band played the New Zealand and then the Samoan anthems.

As the anthems rang out, the respective country flags were raised, waving slightly in the warm breeze.

The Kiwi politicians are sporting a maroon elei (island print) uniform - with the women, including Ardern, wearing traditional puletasi and the men wearing matching aloha shirts.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon and ACT Party leader David Seymour seemed to enjoy the band, smiling cheerfully and speaking quietly to each other as Ardern walked past.

Ardern and Fiame are in a bilateral meeting now and will front a joint press conference with New Zealand and local media.

Yesterday, Ardern was officially welcomed with a traditional ava ceremony - on the same grounds a Treaty of Friendship was signed between the two nations 60 years ago.

In a luxurious setting at the top of Vailima, at the grounds of the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and her Cabinet ministers welcomed the New Zealand delegation in style.

There was loud applause when Ardern raised her ava coconut shell - firstly acknowledging God, as traditional, before thanking Samoa for its hospitality and then drinking deeply.

"Manuia" - blessings, she said.

"Soifua," the crowd responded accordingly.

Speaking to those at the ceremony, Ardern spoke of the ties formed between New Zealand and Samoa since the Treaty of Friendship was signed when the island nation gained independence in 1962.

"The bonds of friendship developed under the treaty cut across political party lines in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Ardern also acknowledged that there had been hard times during those 60 years and paid tribute to Fiame and her own family history.

Her father was Samoa's first prime minister and signed the treaty.

Asked what she thought our respective Kiwi and Samoan forefathers would have felt at there being two women leading the two nations, Ardern smiled.

"Well, I would hope that they would collectively be proud of their daughters."