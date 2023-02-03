Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

‘Please seek alternative care’: Major power outage reported at Christchurch Hospital

A major power outage is being reported at the Christchruch Hospital. Photo / RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A major power outage has struck Christchurch Hospital tonight, affecting all systems including power, IT and phones.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora said: “The 24 Hour surgery is open, and is only able to see people with urgent health needs. If it’s not urgent you will have to wait to be seen.

It is understood that back up power generators have not kicked in.

“Unless it’s an emergency, please seek alternative care,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Christchurch power company, Orion, told the Herald, “we don’t have an issue supplying power to the hospital on our end at the current moment”.

Christchurch Hospital also has its own high-voltage power network.

Healthline provides free advice 24/7 and can advise on what to do and where to go if you need to be seen.

A further update will be provided later tonight.

