New Zealand

Please don't change lending rules, budget advisers say - we've fought for them for 20 years

5 minutes to read
First home buyer say they have been rejected for mortgages because of seemingly minor spending habits. But budget advisers say that's no reason to overhaul the lending rules. Photo / NZME

Isaac Davison
By
Isaac Davison

Social Issues Reporter

Community groups which help families with crippling debt are alarmed that new lending rules are being reviewed just two months after they were introduced.

Budgeting advisers and community advocates said they had fought for the

