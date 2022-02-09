The Queen sits on a throne in Westminster Abbey, London, on June 2 1953, after her coronation. Photo / AP

Political parties except for Te Pāti Māori have congratulated Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen acceded the throne on February 6, 1952.

In Parliament today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Queen's care and affection for Aotearoa had always been clear.

"There are different views in society and indeed, in this Parliament, on the role of the monarchy," Ardern said.

But the PM added: "I also offer our profound thanks for her sacrifice, her service, and her love for us."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the Queen had conducted her reign with "endless grace, dignity, and strength".

He said the Queen brought reassuring stability and since 1952, New Zealand had emerged from under the British Empire's wing and charted its own course.

Green Party leader James Shaw said any 95-year-old great-grandmother still working the same job she had when aged 25 deserved "astonished accolades".

But he added: "My entire adult life I have firmly believed the Head of State of Aotearoa should be someone from Aotearoa".

He said the inherited monarch was steeped in feudal aristocracy and colonial imperialism.

For the Act Party, Nicole McKee said the Queen had not as a child expected to be monarch but had done an exceptional job.

Elizabeth's uncle Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 and her father George VI became King.

"She has been a consistent and dutiful monarch who has outlasted 13 British Prime Ministers so far, and 16 New Zealand Prime Ministers to date," McKee added.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said he absolutely refuted the motion.

Waititi said he also disagreed with the Prime Minister paying tribute to the Queen on Waitangi Day.

"We believe it was tone-deaf and colour-blind to the degradation of the rights of tangata whenua for 182 years."

George VI died in February 1952, but the Queen's coronation did not occur until June 1953.

The coronation at Westminster Abbey was televised, and broadcast around the globe.

Elizabeth II is the world's oldest living and longest-reigning current monarch.