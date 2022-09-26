Kiwi pioneer journalist Gordon Dryden has died. He was 91. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Pioneer journalist and radio talkback host Gordon Dryden has died, aged 91.

His death was confirmed by his family, who issued a notice to the Herald yesterday.

"Gordon saw himself as a pioneer in associated television network in the 1950s / 1960s, but [is] best remembered by us as a current affairs presenter and interviewer throughout the 1970s before moving into promoting learning on his own website: The Learning Web.

"He was a regular attendee at our Radio & Television Broadcasters' Club gatherings and will be missed by his former colleagues."

Dryden has long been a well-known face and voice on radio and television, having started his career at 15.

He reportedly lied about his age and scored a job at Truth, before going on to write for several newspapers around the country and one in Fiji.

Journalist Gordon Dryden, Radio i Powerline host, pictured on May 20, 1973. Photo / NZ Herald archives

By 18, he was at the Southern Cross newspaper based in Wellington.

Dryden delved into sports commentary at one point; helping to commentate a number of rugby league games for both radio and television.

That Devonport swim

He famously swam blindfolded from one side of Auckland to Devonport after saying loudly during a game in which footy player Billy Harrison had just scored: "If that doesn't earn Billy Harrison a place in next week's team, I'll swim to Devonport blindfolded."

Harrison did not make the team.

Dryden later revealed that although he kept to his word, his swim was via a small paddling pool attached to the back of the Devonport ferry.

By the 1970s, he had become a familiar voice on the airwaves on early talkback radio show dubbed Powerline, on Radio i.

Dryden had also become a well-known face on early television and went on to appear on the then new second TV channel - something he had helped to champion - in the lead-up to the 1975 election.

He hosted the debate between then Prime Minister Bill Rowling and Opposition leader Robert Muldoon and went on to host the election night coverage.

Dryden predicted a National win based on results from the most marginal seats in previous elections, according to NZ On Screen.

'The most dangerous man in New Zealand'

He fast earned a reputation as a tough interviewer presenting Friday Conference, where he clashed with PM Rob Muldoon in a fiery interview.

Muldoon - who described Dryden as "the most dangerous man in New Zealand" - later refused to be interviewed by the host on the show again.

Television host, author, radio talkback pioneer and journalist Gordon Dryden pictured in September, 2009. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In later years, Dryden was involved in other aspects of society, including education. In the early 90s, he set up a child development charity called Pacific Foundation.

As part of his work, he travelled around the world to look at learning breakthroughs. He went on to write The Learning Revolution, which sold millions of copies around the globe.

Dryden's family said he did not want a funeral, speeches or "any fuss".