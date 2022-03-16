The pilots in two separate hot air balloon accidents were thrown from the baskets on landing due to not wearing harnesses. Photo / Supplied

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has released its preliminary report into the crashes in Methven and Arrowtown.

In Methven on January 1, a hot air balloon carrying seven passengers as well as the pilot was landing in a field.

In the report, it says the basket tipped over after a rough landing and the pilot was ejected.

The balloon rope got caught around his neck and he was dragged across the field.

He was seriously injured in the incident and spent time in hospital.

In Arrowtown on July 9 last year, a hot air balloon reportedly experienced difficulties while landing.

Its canopy had contacted power lines and draped over a house, the report says.

The basket was carrying 11 passengers and the pilot, and "some" passengers were ejected and sustained injuries.

At the time of the crash, passenger Malcolm Porter told the Otago Daily Times two passengers were ejected. He said it was like "coming down a lift at a hotel, full flight, and then just stopping dead."

In each incident the pilot was not wearing a harness, the report says, and everyone on board was at risk of injury when the aircraft became pilotless and out of control at a safety-critical phase of the flight.

TAIC is recommending the wearing of pilot restraint harnesses during critical phases of commercial balloon flights be mandatory.

Current Civil Aviation Rules specifically exempt balloon pilots from having to wear harnesses during takeoff and landing.

The preliminary report has been released in the initial stages of the investigation to publicise particular facts and circumstances in the interests of transport safety. The formal findings will be released at a later date.