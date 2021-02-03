Pilot found dead after plane goes missing in Otago

File picture of Cessna 172 airplane. Photo / 123RF

A pilot has been found dead after a search for a missing aircraft in Otago overnight.

A search and rescue operation was launched early yesterday evening after authorities received an emergency beacon alert from a private light aircraft about 5.30pm.

Police confirmed the body of a man was found after the aircraft was located about 4am today.

The aircraft was found on Old Man Range, near Alexandra, by search and rescue volunteers.

Search teams in four-wheel drive cars and on motorcycles slogged through rugged central Otago terrain late last tonight in their search.

The aircraft, a Cessna 172 with just the pilot on board, was believed to be travelling between Bannockburn and Gore.

"Work is now being undertaken to recover his body," police said.

"We'd like to acknowledge and thank the tireless work of the Wakatipu and Central Otago Search and Rescue volunteers and Otago Helicopters staff who have worked throughout the night," police said.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and the Civil Aviation Authority has been advised.