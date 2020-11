The aircraft crashed in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt. Photo / Google Maps

A man has died after his light aircraft crashed this afternoon in Upper Hutt.

Police said they received a report at about 1.50pm that an aircraft has been seen crashing near Kaitoke, about 45km north of Wellington.

A search was initiated and the aircraft and its pilot were found late this afternoon.

The Civil Aviation Authority had been notified and the death would be referred to the Coroner.