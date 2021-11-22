Pig dogs maul 6-year-old boy in Manapouri

The attack left the boy in a critical condition. Photo / 123rf

A 6-year-old boy received severe injuries to his upper body and face in an attack by three pig dogs at a rural Manapouri property on Friday night.

The boy's grandfather, whom the Otago Daily Times has chosen not to name, said the attack happened about 7pm and the boy was transferred by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

He sustained multiple serious injuries and had been in an induced coma after several surgeries. The attack left him with injuries to his face, throat, head, arms and torso.

The dogs were destroyed on Friday night, but the boy's grandfather said he did not know if they were destroyed by their owner or police.

Another 4-year-old child was present at the property but was not attacked.

The boy's grandfather said that his grandson's prognosis was not clear.

''I don't know what the outcome is going to be just yet. We're going to have to take our time on that one.''

A St John spokeswoman said a patient in a critical condition was flown to Dunedin Hospital on Friday night.

A police spokesman said the victim was in a stable condition in Dunedin Hospital and the dogs' owner was fully co-operating with police.