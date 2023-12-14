Intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 at Piarere. Photo / Google Maps

Construction of the long-awaited Piarere roundabout is about to get underway.

The site at the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 was blessed by local mana whenua this week, marking the start of the project.

People will see some initial survey works being undertaken around the site ahead of Christmas, before construction work starts on January 8.

Waikato MP Tim van de Molen said he was happy to see the “much needed” work underway.

“It is a very dangerous and busy intersection... We need fit-for-purpose infrastructure... and I have been advocating for safety improvements along that route for ... six years.

“[The roundabout] is also designed to fit in with the expected extension of the [Waikato] Expressway.”

With an average of 20,000 vehicles travelling through the intersection daily, it’s a vital link between Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty, and has long been known as a notorious area for serious and fatal crashes.

The safety improvements in the area have been on the cards for at least seven years with the Cambridge to Piarere extension put on hold in 2017 when Labour took office.

Jo Wilton, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery for Waikato and Bay of Plenty, said construction firm Downer NZ had been awarded the contract.

“The community and road users have been calling for improvements at this intersection and we are pleased to be nearer to delivering this. This upgrade will be welcomed by many.

The new roundabout will ensure that all traffic has a safe and efficient way of making any type of movement. Image / Waka Kotahi

“A roundabout will prevent deaths and serious injuries. They are a proven solution that save lives and reduce the risk of serious crashes.”

She echoed van de Molen’s sentiment regarding the Expressway extension.

“It will improve the traffic flow with two lanes and has been designed to allow for connection with a future expressway between Cambridge and Piarere.”

Minister of Transport Simeon Brown has been approached for comment.

Poto Davies, Karaitiana Tamatea (Ngāti Korokī Kahukura), Wina Taute (Raukawa) and Eugene Kara (Ngāti Korokī Kahukura artist) at the site blessing on Tuesday. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Local mana whenua including Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust and Raukawa were also involved in the process.

Karaitiana Tamatea of Ngāti Korokī Kahukura said the site blessing marked a “special turning point”.

“This is a spiritual journey as well as a physical journey and we want this to be a safe place for people to enter into our rohe (area).”

The roundabout is funded by the New Zealand Upgrade Programme which is providing growing communities across the country with more travel options.

