Keen Kiwi photographers have this evening snapped shots of a stunning, rare super blue moonrise - the first time the astronomical phenomenon has graced our skies in 14 years.

The spectacular sight of a supermoon happens about three or four times a year when the moon is full and is as close to the Earth as it can get. Tonight it is about 20,000km closer than normal.

When two full moons land in the same calendar month the second instance is known as a blue moon. Tonight is the second full moon and a supermoon, hence a blue supermoon.

Photographs show a giant moon, almost ablaze with a golden hue peering from behind Auckland City Hospital, slowly rising above the horizon.

Meanwhile, at Mount Maunganui, a copper-coloured moon rose over the ocean, bright against a dimming blue sky.

By nightfall, an extremely luminous white moon shone down on Auckland.

Super blue moon rises over Auckland city viewed from Te Atatu Peninsula. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The supermoon didn't disappoint on Thursday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Super Blue Moon rising over the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Alex Cairns

Super blue moon rises over Auckland, viewed from the Waitakere Ranges. Photo / Michael Craig

Super blue moon rises over Auckland city. Photo / Carson Bluck

“It was spectacular,” one Herald reporter who ventured out of the newsroom said.

“There’s something very humbling about being able to witness such an incredible natural phenomenon,” she said.

“I saw it hovering near the Sky Tower and it was brighter than [it]. It had a golden haze. It was a gorgeous yellow.”

Auckland Planetarium’s Rob Davison told the Herald people should be able to see the moon by simply gazing out their windows.

Award-winning night photographer Mark Gee knows a thing or two about capturing this lunar attraction.

The Astronomy Photographer of the Year winner said capturing the moon comes down to a mixture of equipment, preparation and technique.

Gee recommended budding photographers pick something to place in the foreground of their photo, such as people or buildings.

“You want to be a long way from that foreground, which gives the ‘small people in front of the huge moon’ look that my photos have,” he said.

Photographers have a couple of ways to shoot tonight’s moon, one option is to use a stationary tripod and fast shutter speeds to counteract the Earth and moon’s rotation.

Cameras will need a “good” focal lens to best capture tonight’s moon, at least 400mm.