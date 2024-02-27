The competitors line up for the swimming leg of Ironkidz 2024.

Ironkidz returned to Taupō under suitably metallic skies last weekend.

531 children aged between 5 and 15 took part, including 145 5 to 7-year-olds in the shorter Splash and Dash event.

30 elite youngsters competed in the timed event, with junior (7-10 years) and senior (11 to 15 years) categories.

One-third of the overall competitors were participating for the first time.

More than 70 schools from Auckland to Wellington were represented, with National Park School taking first-place prizes in both age categories for school participation.

Bike Taupō was the nominated charity for entrants this year, gaining $744 in donations.

Organisers thanked the volunteers and sponsors who helped the event. This year’s profits will go towards refurbishing the basketball court at Waipāhīhī School.

Image 1 of 10 : 8-year-old Kupa Te Heuheu goes for gold.

