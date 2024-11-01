Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Philip Polkinghorne: Former mistress warned Health and Disability Commissioner about eye surgeon’s drug use

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Philip Polkinghorne's former mistress says she was snubbed by the HDC when she expressed her concerns about the eye surgeon's drug use. Photo / Dean Purcell

Philip Polkinghorne's former mistress says she was snubbed by the HDC when she expressed her concerns about the eye surgeon's drug use. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Health and Disability Commissioner has apologised to Philip Polkinghorne’s former mistress Madison Ashton for ignoring her 2021 warnings about the eye surgeon’s drug use and behaviour, the Herald can reveal.

Ashton said she was “snubbed” when she approached the commissioner about her then-lover.

“I was trying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand