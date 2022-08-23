Auckland mayor Phil Goff is backing Efeso Collins for the Auckland mayoralty. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has come out in support of Efeso Collins for the Auckland mayoralty, whose chances of winning a tight race have narrowed in the past 10 days.

Goff vowed not to support any of the candidates, but in an interview on Radio Waata today he said Collins "is committed to a lot of the same things I believe in".

Collins has been endorsed by the Labour and Green parties, and receiving the support of Goff is a timely boost.

In the past 10 days, Collins' poll ratings in the monthly Ratepayers' Alliance-Curia poll dropped by 5 points to 22 per cent and the withdrawal from the race of restaurateur Leo Molloy has reduced the field of serious opponents from three to two.

Labour-endorsed candidate Efeso Collins. Photo / Michael Craig

The poll gave Collins a small lead, followed by Wayne Brown on 18.6 per cent and

Viv Beck on 12.5 per cent. Molloy, whose poll ratings suggest he has about 75,000 supporters, has hinted at endorsing Beck or Molloy to stop Collins becoming mayor.

Goff said Collins, with six years on council and six years on the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board, knows how the council works and is not making outrageous promises that cannot be fulfilled.

"He is committed to a lot of things I believe in: that we've got to create a sustainable environment; we've got to deal with the problem of climate change; we need an inclusive city; we need a stronger public transport system.



"All of those things are things I hope we can see some continuity on council about to make sure we can take our city forward. If we don't deal with things like climate change, we will be leaving a lousy legacy for our kids," Goff said.

Restaurateur Leo Molloy has hinted at endorsing Viv Beck or Wayne Brown to stop Efeso Collins becoming mayor. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Collins said he was humbled by Goff's kind words, as well as the other endorsements he has received from past Auckland leaders, including former Auckland City mayor and cereal king Dick Hubbard and former Auckland deputy mayor Penny Hulse.



"It's heartening to see the growing support for this movement to build a more just and sustainable city," said Collins.

Goff and Collins have never been close these past six years, with Collins opposing Goff's regional fuel tax of 11.5 cents a litre and Goff keeping Collins out of his kitchen cabinet.

Goff is standing down after two terms and is expected to become New Zealand's next High Commissioner to the UK.