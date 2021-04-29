Pharmac wish list needs extra $400m - 'It's about prioritising life,' says patients advocate

Health Minister Andrew Little and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing an independent review into Pharmac in March. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pharmac's wish list has revealed a shortfall of more than $400 million, sparking calls for a funding review of the government drug-buying agency.

Pharmac's Options for Investment list, released under the Official Information Act, shows there are 73 medicines the agency has determined should be funded but for which there is not the budget.

To fund each drug, the names of which have not been published, would cost $417,670,000 - an increase of over 40 per cent on the current $1.1 billion budget.

The list has grown dramatically since 2014, when there were 27 proposals for 26 drugs.

In 2020 there were 118 proposals for 73 medicines.

While the funding gap has also grown steadily over that time, Pharmac has not made any strong movements towards the Government to increase its budget.

Ahead of last year's budget it didn't request any increase.

For this year it requested a 4 per cent increase, but no further increases the following two years.

Patient Voice Aotearoa chair Malcolm Mulholland told Newstalk ZB that publishing the list was a good step and showed how much Pharmac had been underestimating what it needed.

"What we've seen is they constantly underestimated how much it would take to clear their wish list.

"So in one respect it is good to come clean and say how much they need, in another respect we need the politicians to come to the party."

Despite requiring such a large budget increase, Mulholland said there was money around, it just came down to priorities.

"With Covid, there seems to be a bit of money floating around. This is about prioritising life. They are big numbers but it is about patients at the end of the day."

Mulholland said he'd like to see Pharmac take its transparency even further and publish the full list of medicines it is seeking.

For example, it would be good to see if drugs such as Trikafta for people with cystic fibrosis, which had been gaining much publicity lately, was on the list.

"They are very hard decisions to make, but I suspect if they did release what pills are there, there would be quite a mixture of drugs that prolong and save lives.

"Pharmac needs to be more transparent about what it wants to fund."

There was cross-party consensus ahead of October's election about reviewing Pharmac's operating model.

In March, the Government announced an independent review, to be completed by December, focusing on the timeliness and transparency of Pharmac's decisions, but not its funding.

Act Party health spokesperson Brooke van Velden said this new information highlights the need for the review to address funding.

"The Government may throw Pharmac a bone in the budget, but these figures show the reason why funding should be part of the review.

"The Government needs to do the right thing and implement the full review."

Minister of Health Andrew Little and Pharmac have been approached for comment.