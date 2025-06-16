Pharmac has made a funding U-turn and announced it will fund two brands of hormone replacement patches – Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan – from December.

People will be able to use either brand of patch, subject to availability.

Pharmac, the government agency that decides which medicines and related products are funded, announced plans last year to switch the supplier of hormone replacement patches for menopausal women to Estradiol TDP Mylan transdermal patches. The move came after the factory that made Estradot could not keep up with increasing global demand.

The decision to switch the supplier without public consultation was criticised, with one doctor saying women felt blindsided by the decision.

As a result, Pharmac asked for feedback on a proposal to fund both the Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan brands of oestradiol patches. More than 1100 people responded to the consultation and, according to Pharmac, the majority of the feedback was supportive of the dual-funded approach.