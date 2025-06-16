Pharmac has made a funding U-turn and announced it will fund two brands of hormone replacement patches – Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan – from December.
People will be able to use either brand of patch, subject to availability.
Pharmac, the government agency that decides which medicines and related productsare funded, announced plans last year to switch the supplier of hormone replacement patches for menopausal women to Estradiol TDP Mylan transdermal patches. The move came after the factory that made Estradot could not keep up with increasing global demand.
As a result, Pharmac asked for feedback on a proposal to fund both the Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan brands of oestradiol patches. More than 1100 people responded to the consultation and, according to Pharmac, the majority of the feedback was supportive of the dual-funded approach.
Associate Health Minister David Seymour said the oestradiol patch funding decision is an example of Pharmac’s new patient-centric approach.
“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients by funding both brands. This decision reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centric approach.
“The community let Pharmac know that they weren’t consulted enough on the original decision. Pharmac has learnt from this and has added an additional consultation step to its annual tender process to seek feedback when considering a medicine brand change.”
“There may still be times when Estradot isn’t available for everyone who needs it,” said Pharmac’s manager of pharmaceutical funding Adrienne Martin. “That’s why having another funded brand available is so important.”
To help manage supply, both brands will continue to have a two-patch per week limit on each strength. People will also continue to receive one month’s supply at a time from their pharmacy.
Pharmac said it will continue to monitor supply and review the patch limit and dispensing rules in 12 months, depending on the supply outlook.