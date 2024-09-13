Breast cancer patient Maggie Ngatai has spent thousands of dollars on a wonder drug and is getting promising results, but now new Pharmac funding will make it available to all women.
Women suffering an incurable form of breast cancer have been given “life-changing” hope after Pharmac agreed to fund a wonder drug that extended patient’s life expectancies and reduced the risk of death by a third during clinical trials.
The funding grants women access to Trastuzumab deruxtecan, better known as Enhertu, a drug the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ said has shown “unprecedented results”.
The foundation said patients in Enhertu trials had their risk of death reduced by 27% and achieved 29 months where their cancer didn’t get worse, compared with 7.2 months on the current “second-line” treatment drug Kadcyla.
Mum Maggie Ngatai, 45, said her doctors had told her the new drug was the last option left in her battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer.
So Pharmac’s announcement instantly made her more hopeful for her future.
“When that news came through yesterday, I can’t overstate how life-changing it felt,” she said.
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner applauded Pharmac for working “at speed” to approve the drug after the Government announced in June it would be giving the agency an extra $600 million to purchase more treatments for Kiwis.
She said the nation’s top breast cancer specialists had declared Enhertu to be one of the top three priorities for unfunded drugs in New Zealand.
Ngatai said she’s unsure if the funding will kick in immediately, allowing her to continue her treatment uninterrupted, or whether she will need to wait a short time. She is meeting with her oncologist next week to discuss the matter.
When announcing the $600m funding boost for Pharmac in June, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said it would include funding for 26 new cancer treatments.
That included covering seven of the 13 cancer drugs the National Party promised to fund during the election campaign, with the others replaced by “alternatives just as good or better”, Reti said.
According to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, one in nine New Zealand women are affected by the disease in their lifetimes.
Rayner said the Enhertu funding was fantastic, with such ground-breaking treatments able to stop lives being cut short.
“If we can keep increasing access to new medicines like this, New Zealand can catch up with the rest of the world. Having more investment for medicines and faster approvals processes is what women with breast cancer need more of,” she said.