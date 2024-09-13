“When that news came through yesterday, I can’t overstate how life-changing it felt,” she said.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner applauded Pharmac for working “at speed” to approve the drug after the Government announced in June it would be giving the agency an extra $600 million to purchase more treatments for Kiwis.

She said the nation’s top breast cancer specialists had declared Enhertu to be one of the top three priorities for unfunded drugs in New Zealand.

“The clinical trials for it have generated a level of excitement not seen in breast cancer since the emergence of Herceptin 20 years ago,” she said.

Ngatai told the Herald in June she had been trying to raise $175,000 to privately fund one year of Enhertu treatment to give her more time to spend with her two children, aged 7 and 11.

Breast cancer patient Maggie Ngatai of Auckland with her daughters Claudia and Roxanne.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. After being given the all-clear in 2021, the cancer returned a year later and is now incurable.

“The way the doctors talk about this drug, it’s the new miracle treatment and if I can get the money for it, it’s what will give me hope,” Ngatai said in June.

“There’s a chance for me to have longer with my girls, and I want to fight for that chance.”

Since then Ngatai’s Givealittle page had raised $80,000 to help fund treatment.

She told the Herald today she had now used private funds to undergo five rounds of treatment, which is given every three weeks, and the results had been “really hopeful and ... positive”.

“A scan has confirmed some really positive news,” Ngatai’s family wrote on her Givealittle page last week.

“The drug is meant to stop the growth of any cancer lesions or tumours, and even reduce them – and that’s exactly what’s happening.

“Several areas of cancer have reduced, there are no new lesions and things are looking stable – really, really brilliant news.”

The treatment’s successes so far had given the family a “huge lift”.

“It is a great relief to know that all Maggie’s efforts, and everything she is putting herself through is paying off.”

However, Ngatai said she had also recently run out of money to continue treatment.

The news Pharmac would be stepping in to cover costs for Kiwi women had reignited her hope.

“Yesterday morning I had a very uncertain future,” she said.

”With this latest announcement yesterday it is just life-changing, it’s game-changing, it’s life-extending.”

Ngatai said she’s unsure if the funding will kick in immediately, allowing her to continue her treatment uninterrupted, or whether she will need to wait a short time. She is meeting with her oncologist next week to discuss the matter.

When announcing the $600m funding boost for Pharmac in June, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said it would include funding for 26 new cancer treatments.

That included covering seven of the 13 cancer drugs the National Party promised to fund during the election campaign, with the others replaced by “alternatives just as good or better”, Reti said.

According to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, one in nine New Zealand women are affected by the disease in their lifetimes.

Rayner said the Enhertu funding was fantastic, with such ground-breaking treatments able to stop lives being cut short.

“If we can keep increasing access to new medicines like this, New Zealand can catch up with the rest of the world. Having more investment for medicines and faster approvals processes is what women with breast cancer need more of,” she said.