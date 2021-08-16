Petitions launched to prevent 'devastating' closure of Lower Hutt birthing centre

The possible closure of Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre in Lower Hutt has been described as devastating. Photo / 123RF

At least two petitions have been launched to save Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre in Lower Hutt after revelations it could close next month.

The purpose-built primary birthing facility is funded through the Wright Family Foundation.

Petition organiser Natalie Horspool said they wanted the DHB and Health Minister to "urgently" fund the privately run centre to prevent its closure.

"This is going to be devastating. We've already got a severe maternity crisis in the Hutt, with a growing shortage of midwives, and this is going to take away another option.

"For me and for many women, this is about women's choice in birthing facilities."

As of midday on Monday, more than 2000 people had signed the Save the Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre petition.

The Wright Family Foundation has been approached for comment.

Chris Bishop, National list MP based in Hutt South, said maternity services in the Hutt Valley were in crisis.

"Over the weekend, Hutt Hospital's maternity ward went into a "code red" staffing crisis and at some points just one midwife was working.

Bishop said the closure of the centre would put even more pressure on the hospital.

He has launched his own petition to save it and written to the Chair of the Hutt Valley DHB, Health Minister Andrew Little, and Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall urging them to fund the centre's operations.

"The closure of the birthing centre would be a disaster for mums, babies and families in the Hutt Valley."

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen posted on Facebook that she has called a public meeting on the matter on September 16.

"Maternity services in the Hutt need to significantly improve."

In 2020, the Government announced a $9.4 million upgrade of Hutt Hospital's maternity services.

Hutt Valley DHB, Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall have all been approached for comment.