Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Peter Davis: Fifteen years on, is it time for a review of KiwiSaver?

By Peter Davis
5 mins to read
Sensible money management for retirement takes careful planning. Photo / John Borren

Sensible money management for retirement takes careful planning. Photo / John Borren

It is just over 15 years since, on July 2, 2007, KiwiSaver, New Zealand’s auto-enrolment, work-based retirement savings scheme, officially started.

How has it fared?

Over three million people are enrolled,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand