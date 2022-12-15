Voyager 2022 media awards
Peter Boshier: Official Information Act - Public sector needs to be its steward

By Peter Boshier
4 mins to read
The Official Information Act was introduced in 1982 to promote transparency and accountability of public agencies. Photo / Erwin Wodicka, 123rf, File

OPINION:

Forty years ago, parliamentarians took a major step towards creating a more open and transparent society.

They passed the Official Information Act into law, which received Royal Assent on December 17, 1982 and came

