Pet obesity: SPCA received almost 50 reports of fat pets in past year, including bearded dragon

Jaime Lyth
By
3 mins to read
A Manurewa woman was jailed after her dog Nuggi died from complications of being morbidly obese. Photo / SPCA

An over-sized bearded dragon was one of 48 pets reported to the SPCA in the past year for being too fat for their wellbeing.

This month, a Manurewa woman was jailed after feeding her morbidly obese dog to death.

Nuggi weighed 53.7kg, and the SPCA said he was so obese it was not possible to hear his heart with a stethoscope because the sound could not penetrate the fat.

An SPCA spokesperson said it received 48 complaints relating to overweight animals in 2023/24, and 37 complaints the prior financial year.

“These overweight complaints related to dogs, horses, cats, pigs and even a bearded dragon.

“SPCA typically sees underweight animals more often, but pet obesity is a growing problem globally.”

October 13 is World Pet Obesity Day. Photo / SPCA
In a 2012 survey, 45% of dog owners incorrectly believed their overweight dog was a healthy weight.

SPCA’s science team were involved in a study of obesity in cats and dogs in New Zealand which found that more than a quarter of dogs and a fifth of cats were overweight.

Overweight animals are at increased risk of health complications including diabetes, heart disease, joint issues and some cancers.

They often experience reduced mobility and a lower quality of life. Nuggi could not even walk 10 metres, having to stop three times to catch his breath when animal control officers rescued him from the woman’s home.

Nuggi’s owner was sentenced in the Manukau District Court, where she was also ordered to pay reparations of $1222.15 to the SPCA for vet bills, and was disqualified from owning dogs for a year and jailed for two months.

A Manurewa woman was jailed for failing to meet a dog's physical, health and behavioural needs after her pooch Nuggi was found to be morbidly obese. Photo / SPCA
Obesity can also shorten a pet’s lifespan and increase veterinary costs. Addressing pet obesity ensures that animals live healthier, happier lives.

“Because weight gain can be gradual it is important to regularly monitor your pet’s weight and adjust feeding if needed.

“SPCA encourages anyone who is concerned about the weight of their animal to seek advice from their vet or local SPCA Centre.”

The SPCA has a guide on their website to help pet owners monitor their animal’s weight.

You should be able to see and feel the outline of your dog’s ribs without excess fat covering, and a cat’s ribs, spine, hip bones, and waist should be visible when viewed from above.

Steps to take if your pet is overweight

Auckland Pet Hospital recommends following these three steps to help keep your pet fit and healthy:

  • Maintain a healthy diet. Ask you vet to tailor a healthy diet for your pet and make sure to stick to it.
  • Regularly exercise your pet. Do something every day: take your dog for a daily walk; play with your cat, rabbit and guinea pig; and let your bird out to spread their wings.
  • Get an exercise plan. Ask your vet to give you an exercise plan that’s tailored to your pet – remember that breed and age make a big difference to what you should and shouldn’t do.

