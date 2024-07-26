“SPCA typically sees underweight animals more often, but pet obesity is a growing problem globally.”

October 13 is World Pet Obesity Day. Photo / SPCA

In a 2012 survey, 45% of dog owners incorrectly believed their overweight dog was a healthy weight.

SPCA’s science team were involved in a study of obesity in cats and dogs in New Zealand which found that more than a quarter of dogs and a fifth of cats were overweight.

Overweight animals are at increased risk of health complications including diabetes, heart disease, joint issues and some cancers.

They often experience reduced mobility and a lower quality of life. Nuggi could not even walk 10 metres, having to stop three times to catch his breath when animal control officers rescued him from the woman’s home.

Nuggi’s owner was sentenced in the Manukau District Court, where she was also ordered to pay reparations of $1222.15 to the SPCA for vet bills, and was disqualified from owning dogs for a year and jailed for two months.

A Manurewa woman was jailed for failing to meet a dog's physical, health and behavioural needs after her pooch Nuggi was found to be morbidly obese. Photo / SPCA

Obesity can also shorten a pet’s lifespan and increase veterinary costs. Addressing pet obesity ensures that animals live healthier, happier lives.

“Because weight gain can be gradual it is important to regularly monitor your pet’s weight and adjust feeding if needed.

“SPCA encourages anyone who is concerned about the weight of their animal to seek advice from their vet or local SPCA Centre.”

The SPCA has a guide on their website to help pet owners monitor their animal’s weight.

You should be able to see and feel the outline of your dog’s ribs without excess fat covering, and a cat’s ribs, spine, hip bones, and waist should be visible when viewed from above.

Steps to take if your pet is overweight

Auckland Pet Hospital recommends following these three steps to help keep your pet fit and healthy: