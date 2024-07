The woman had been feeding Nuggi up to 10 pieces of chicken a day, on top of the dog biscuits she fed him.

Animal control officers took Nuggi to the SPCA’s Māngere Centre to be assessed by a veterinarian.

Nuggi weighed 53.7kg, and the SPCA said he was so obese it was not possible to hear his heart with a stethoscope because the sound could not penetrate the fat.

“His nails were overgrown, and he had lots of skin tags, particularly on areas of contact such as his belly and elbows. Nuggi also had conjunctivitis,” the SPCA said.

Nuggi died after spending two months in the SPCA’s care. In that time he lost 8.9kg, about 16% of his body weight. He died due to an acute haemorrhage from a ruptured mass on his liver. A necropsy revealed he had further health complications, including liver disease and Cushing’s disease.