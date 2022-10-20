Police have reported a person critically injured in a crash on State Highway 1 near Mangaweka has died.
The person was involved in a two-car crash on October 14 and airlifted to Wellington Hospital.
Two other people were also driven to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries.
A Wellington Hospital spokesperson said the person was undergoing treatment after the crash.
Police reported they died in hospital on October 20.
Inquiries into the crash were ongoing.