Person who died in Lower Hutt workplace incident named

A person died following a workplace incident in Taitā this week. Photo / File

A person who died following a workplace incident in Lower Hutt this week has now been named.

He was Dane Hayes, 35, of Lower Hutt.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at a Taitā business premise just before 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Stuff reported the incident happened at Moore Wilson's in Lower Hutt.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the fatality and police are also making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Police extended their sympathies to the family and friends of Dane Hayes.