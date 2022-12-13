Person who died in Lake Coleridge crash named

Police confirmed on Friday they’d been called to a crash on Harper Rd, Lake Coleridge shortly before 10.30pm on Friday. Photo / Supplied.

The victim of a car crash in Lake Coleridge on Friday has been named as 22-year-old Christopher Andrew Scurfield.

Scurfield is of County Down, Northern Ireland.

“Police extend their condolences to his family and friends,” a spokesperson for police said.

One person died at the scene, and three others sustained injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene and police confirmed inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.