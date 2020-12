Pukeoware Rd, Waiuku, Auckland. Source / Google

Emergency services have rushed to the town of Waiuku in regional South Auckland after a report of a person being trapped under a tree.

Police were called about the incident at 7.05pm tonight, and remain at the scene on Pukeoware Rd as of 8.30pm with Fire and Emergency responders.

Emergency services have not clarified what injuries the person might have sustained.

MORE TO COME