Fire and Emergency crews helped free a person from under a 10-tonner roller on Sunday night. File photo / NZME

WorkSafe is making inquiries after a person was trapped under a massive roller in west Auckland’s Kumeū on Sunday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the scene just before 11pm to find the 10-tonne roller had rolled on top of a person, shift manager Ryan Geen said.

The brigade arrived with two crews and a support vehicle along with a specialist rescue appliance from Manukau, Geen said.

The person was extricated using specialist rescue equipment.

A police spokesperson said they were also called to the address on Old North Rd around 11pm.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Serious Crash Unit also attended the scene.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed the health and safety regulator had been notified and was making initial inquiries.



