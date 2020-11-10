Person trapped after crash at Northland

Emergency services were called to the crash shortly after 9pm. Photo / File

One person is believed to be seriously injured after a crash in the Far North.

Firefighters freed one person stuck in a vehicle following the two-car crash along SH10 at Coopers Beach.

"One person was trapped in their vehicle and was extracted from the vehicle," Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Paul Radden said.

Two fire trucks were sent to the crash, he said.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 9pm on Tuesday evening.

A police spokeswoman said traffic management was in place.