Person stuck between tree and truck in Marton

The incident happened on Toia St in Marton. Image / Google Maps

A person has reportedly been stuck between a tree and a truck in Marton.

A police spokeswoman said someone had been cutting down a tree on Toia St in the Rangitikei town when they or someone else had become trapped.

Paramedics notified police and Fire and Emergency of the incident about 12.50pm.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager confirmed firefighters were also in attendance to assist ambulance staff at the scene.

A spokeswoman for St John Ambulance confirmed one person has been transported to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.