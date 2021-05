Police have blocked Beatty St, Otahuhu. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person is understood to have been shot - and an Auckland street is cordoned off - following a firearms incident early on Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident in Beatty St, Otahuhu, with armed officers on the scene.

The status of the person is unknown at this stage, with police saying they will be releasing a statement shortly.

Police have blocked the road since about 3am this morning.

Armed police are at the scene in Otahuhu. Photo / Hayden Woodward

MORE TO COME