Business

Workplace death: Salters Cartage boss has earlier conviction

5 minutes to read
Natalie and Ron Salter, who argue he and the company had been through the court process once already. Photo / Jason Oxenham

NZ Herald

The company owner convicted for a workplace death and now pursued by police for allegedly putting profit before safety has previously been convicted of careless driving causing death.

The tragic detail emerged in court documents

