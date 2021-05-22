Dairy robbery: Two youths arrested after West Auckland attack

22 May, 2021 04:23 AM 2 minutes to read

Glen Eden dairy robbery. Video / Supplied

Two youths have been arrested in relation to a series of incidents in West Auckland - including the alleged robbery of a west Auckland dairy.

Two offenders allegedly involved in three serious incidents in Henderson Valley, New Lynn and Glen Eden on Thursday, were located on Friday, Detective Sergeant Ryan Bunting said.

One youth has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a charge of assault with intent to rob, seven counts of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and breaching his bail conditions, Bunting said.

The second youth has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, and one of assault with intent to rob.

Bunting said the pair were due to appear in the Waitākere Youth Court.

Police are still actively seeking other offenders involved in these incidents.

A person disguised in a creepy mask busts through the front door of Sunvue Dairy in Glen Eden on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Waitematā Police on 09 869 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It comes after chilling footage revealed a trio bursting into the Sunvue Dairy in Glen Eden on Thursday, ransacking the tobacco cabinet and helping themselves to iced treats before making off with the till.

The early evening incident took just over a minute.

The dairy owners did not want to speak but gave access to the footage of the incident.

On Friday, police said the first of two dairy incidents took place shortly before 6pm at a store on Parker Ave, New Lynn.

Then at 6.20pm, police received a report of a second incident at a dairy on Sunvue Rd, Glen Eden, just 4km away.