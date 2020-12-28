Person seriously injured, road blocked after crash at Dairy Flat, northern Auckland

Two vehicles have been involved in the collision on Kahikatea Flat Road in Dairy Flat. Photo / File

Police are at a serious crash in northern Auckland.

Two vehicles have been involved in the collision on Kahikatea Flat Rd in Dairy Flat.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

The crash is currently blocking a lane and police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

A local told the Herald the crash was between a 6 wheeler tanker and a car that was coming out of a driveway.

He said the road was still closed but the traffic was light.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Earlier today a person died following a two-vehicle crash in Pahiatua, bringing the holiday road toll to seven.