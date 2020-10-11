Person seriously injured in firearms incident in Māngere, South Auckland

Emergency services were called to the South Auckland home at around 9.10pm. Photo / File

One person is in a serious condition after a firearms incident in a suburb in South Auckland last night.

Police and emergency services were called to a property on Wedgwood Avenue about 9.10pm yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Hassall, of Counties Manukau Police, said inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"A scene guard was in place overnight," he said.

Police are urging anyone who has information to contact authorities immediately.

Can you help? Anyone with information can call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111