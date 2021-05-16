Person seriously injured in Auckland house fire

Firefighters were called to a suburban house fire in Mt Albert at 1.25pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been seriously injured in a blaze in suburban Auckland this afternoon.

At about 1.25pm, Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the fire on Seaview Terrace in Mt Albert.

"We were called to a house fire there. It was well involved on our arrival," Fenz northern communications shift manager Karen Larking said.

Firefighters and the ambulance service attended a house fire in Seaview Terrace, Mt Albert. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene. The ambulance service was also called and it's understood one person has been taken to hospital.

A patient in serious condition was transported to Middlemore Hospital by St John ambulance.

Seaview Terrace is a residential street between the Unitec campus and Baldwin Ave train station.