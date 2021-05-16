Person seriously injured in Auckland house fire

One person has been seriously injured in a blaze in suburban Auckland this afternoon.
At about 1.25pm, Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the fire on Seaview Terrace in Mt Albert.
"We were called to a house fire there. It was well involved on our arrival," Fenz northern communications shift manager Karen Larking said.
Two fire appliances were sent to the scene. The ambulance service was also called and it's understood one person has been taken to hospital.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A patient in serious condition was transported to Middlemore Hospital by St John ambulance.
Seaview Terrace is a residential street between the Unitec campus and Baldwin Ave train station.