One person has been seriously injured and a second has moderate injuries. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured following a disorder incident in the Auckland suburb of Avondale.

Police responded to a report of a disorder at the intersection of Rosebank Rd and Ash St in Avondale on Sunday night

A spokesperson confirmed a person has been seriously injured and a second has moderate injuries.