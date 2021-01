One person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / File

A person has been seriously injured after an incident at a Pukehangi address in Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the address on Perkins St about 4.55pm after reports that a person had been injured, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the scene to assist ambulance.