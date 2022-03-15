Person seriously injured after crashing into Warkworth supermarket

Emergency services are responding to a crash at a Warkworth supermarket. Photo / Michael Craig

A person is in a serious condition after their car crashed into a Warkworth supermarket this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are responding to an incident at the supermarket where a vehicle crashed into a building.

"The incident was reported just after 3pm and the driver is in a serious condition."

The spokesperson said there are currently no reports of injuries inside the store.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and an investigation will be commenced into the crash in due course.