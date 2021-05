The intersection of Wellington's Victoria & Ghuznee Sts where a crash has left one person with serious injuries. Photo / Google Maps

The intersection of Wellington's Victoria & Ghuznee Sts where a crash has left one person with serious injuries. Photo / Google Maps

A person has been hit by a car in central Wellington.

A serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Victoria and Ghuznee Sts in the capital was reported to police just after 8.30pm.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection is closed and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.