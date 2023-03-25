A person has been rescued through a windscreen of a truck that rolled on Auckland’s northwestern motorway.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Westgate Shopping Mall at 4.40pm today.
A witness said it appeared the truck had lost its load of soil when it mounted the median barrier.
There were two people in the truck. A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed one person was trapped.
“We stabilised the vehicle and removed the windscreen to get access to the patient, who we extricated,” he said.
A police spokesperson said both occupants had minor injuries.
There was some disruption to traffic, but by 5.30pm it was flowing slowly in both directions, the spokesperson said.