A truck rolled on the northwestern motorway about 4.40pm. Photo / Supplied

A person has been rescued through a windscreen of a truck that rolled on Auckland’s northwestern motorway.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Westgate Shopping Mall at 4.40pm today.

A witness said it appeared the truck had lost its load of soil when it mounted the median barrier.

There were two people in the truck. A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed one person was trapped.

“We stabilised the vehicle and removed the windscreen to get access to the patient, who we extricated,” he said.

A police spokesperson said both occupants had minor injuries.

There was some disruption to traffic, but by 5.30pm it was flowing slowly in both directions, the spokesperson said.







