Person remains in serious condition following Wellington shooting

A person was found with a gunshot wound in Vogeltown yesterday afternoon. Photo / File

A person remains in a serious condition at Wellington hospital after being found shot outside a house in the capital.

Armed police responded to the incident at a Travers St address in Vogeltown, at about 2.45pm on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said a person was found outside the property with a gunshot injury.

A scene examination will continue today.

"The Vogeltown community will notice an increased Police presence in the area as our inquiries continue," Harpur said.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance said one person was transported to Wellington Regional Hospital about 3pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210725/5546.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.