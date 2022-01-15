The scene at Maraetai Beach. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A woman has been pulled from the water at Maraetai Beach in Auckland after getting into difficulty.

A St John spokesperson told the Herald the woman was taken to hospital at 1.16pm on Saturday. St John sent a rescue helicopter, ambulance and a critical care paramedic to assist at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter says the woman, aged in her 40s, was assessed by the paramedics at the scene and the decision was made to take her to Middlemore Hospital by road ambulance.

She was in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the beach at 11.45am on Saturday with reports of a person in trouble.

This summer has been the worst for drownings since 2015 according to Water Safety New Zealand.

Thirty-two people have drowned since the beginning of December — seven more than the total for all of last summer, with another two months to go before the end of the summer reporting period.

Twenty people drowned in December 2021, more than double the figure for the previous December, when there were nine.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the uptick in fatalities was "unprecedented".

"This is the worst we've had the last six years."