Person on run, armed police block Havelock North roads

Police near the intersection of Thompson and Davidson Rds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Armed police crashed a toddler's birthday party and cordoned off a road near Havelock North as they searched for a person now believed to be on the run.

Police with guns could be seen in the area near Thompson Rd and its intersections with Davidson and Napier Rds about 8.30am.

A police spokesperson said they were executing a search warrant in the area and no further information was available.

Police have also been seen cordoning off the Te Aute Rd area, near Lipscombe Cres, in what is believed to be a related callout.

A resident along Napier Rd, who did not wish to be named, said there had been "lots of lights" and the Armed Offenders Squad appeared to be in attendance.

"From what I understand there were reports of someone threatening police on Thompson Rd.

"Whatever it was it was serious."

He said by about 9.30am police seemed to be leaving the area and the cordons on Thompson Rd seemed to have been lifted.

Cordons remained in place at Lipscombe Cres, believed to be the area where the person they were searching for in Thompson Rd had made their way to.

A resident on Thompson Rd, who did not wish to be named, had several visitors over for her toddler's birthday party.

The 10 children and several adults were asked to stay inside from about 8.30am, she said.

She said it was quite overwhelming but the police had been really calm, which had helped.

"They were everywhere.

"It wasn't scary. It was more like 'what was happening?'."

