New Zealand

Person missing in Christchurch lake after canoe capsizes

Police were called to Lake Roto Kohatu in Harewood at around 6.50pm this evening. Photo / Google Maps

One person has been reported missing at a Christchurch lake after their canoe capsized and they failed to resurface.

Police were called to Lake Roto Kohatu in Harewood at around 6.50pm this evening, a spokesperson said.

Two people were in the canoe when it capsized, one was rescued, however one is still unaccounted for.

The spokesperson said the immediate area has been searched, however the missing person has not been recovered.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified and is expected to attend tomorrow.

