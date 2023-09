A crash on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe, Auckland left one person dead on Monday evening. File photo / Alex Cairns

One person died last night in a crash in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe, police have confirmed.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on Great South Rd around 6pm on Monday.

“Sadly one person died at the scene,” police said in a statement this morning. “We extend our condolences to their family at this time.”

Buses were being detoured yesterday and diversions were put in place for other traffic on Monday evening.