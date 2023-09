Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

Buses have been detoured and traffic is backing up after a crash in Auckland’s Papatoetoe this evening

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Great South Rd. Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Buses 33, 325 and 351 are detoured, Auckland Transport said on social media, and diversions are also in place for other traffic.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.