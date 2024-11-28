Advertisement
Person injured with machete in mall brawl at St Lukes carpark, three arrested

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
One person has been wounded with a machete during a brawl in a central Auckland mall carpark.

Three people have been arrested and three firearms have been seized after police tracked the men to central and South Auckland addresses.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said they were called to the St Lukes Mall car park at 7pm after reports of a fight.

The victim struck with a machete was transported to hospital by “an associate” while police tracked the defendants to a Mt Roskill property.

Two men, aged 22 and 32, were arrested and charged with fighting in a public place. They are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Meanwhile, police were made aware of a man making threats to shoot someone online.

They traced the threats to an address in Emerson Rd, Clover Park, property and a 29-year-old man was taken into custody “without incident” after a warrantless search.

Friend said the search uncovered three illegal firearms which was a “great result”.

“Given the nature of this job and the report of a firearm present, police acted very quickly.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and we will continue to prosecute such offending.”

The third defendant is due in the Auckland District Court today charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, fighting in a public place and behaving threateningly.

Friend said further charges cannot be ruled out and police enquiries “remain ongoing”.

