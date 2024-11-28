“Given the nature of this job and the report of a firearm present, police acted very quickly.
“This behaviour is unacceptable and we will continue to prosecute such offending.”
The third defendant is due in the Auckland District Court today charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, fighting in a public place and behaving threateningly.
Friend said further charges cannot be ruled out and police enquiries “remain ongoing”.
