Two men, aged 22 and 32, were arrested and charged with fighting in a public place. They are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Meanwhile, police were made aware of a man making threats to shoot someone online.

They traced the threats to an address in Emerson Rd, Clover Park, property and a 29-year-old man was taken into custody “without incident” after a warrantless search.

Friend said the search uncovered three illegal firearms which was a “great result”.

“Given the nature of this job and the report of a firearm present, police acted very quickly.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and we will continue to prosecute such offending.”

The third defendant is due in the Auckland District Court today charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, fighting in a public place and behaving threateningly.

Friend said further charges cannot be ruled out and police enquiries “remain ongoing”.

