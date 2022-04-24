Person injured on coal ship at Port of Lyttelton

Ambulance staff are treating a patient on board a coal ship at the port. Photo / supplied

Ambulance staff are treating a patient on board a coal ship at the port. Photo / supplied

One person has been injured after an incident on a coal ship docked at a Port of Lyttelton

The fire service was called at 9.28am to an incident at the Port of Lyttelton.

Southern shift manager Andrew Norris said crews were on board a coal-carrying vessel called the ETG Aquarius where a person had been injured.

Norris said two fire appliances from Lyttelton, one from the central city and one from Woolston had attended the incident.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance, a manager and an intensive care paramedic responded to the incident around 9.12am.

They said they were not required for transport.

"Police are assisting ambulance with an incident at Cashin Quay, Lyttleton that was reported shortly before 9.30am," a police spokesperson said.

MORE TO COME